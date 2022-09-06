Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Delhi: BJP Leaders Out For Signature Campaign, Demand Public Support For Removal Of Sisodia

Party leaders including state president Adesh Gupta and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri among others participated in the campaign being conducted outside around  20 metro stations and other prominent locations in the national capital.  

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia PTI

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 1:20 pm

Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday carried out a signature campaign to seek public support for their demand for the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from the AAP government over the alleged liquor scam.

Party leaders including state president Adesh Gupta and MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri among others participated in the campaign being conducted outside around  20 metro stations and other prominent locations in the national capital.  

"A sting video that BJP released yesterday clearly reveals the scam in Kejriwal government's excise policy. We are seeking public support for our demand to sack Sisodia as the AAP leadership has so far avoided answering questions about the scam," Gupta said outside Karol Bagh metro station.  

The BJP leaders, including party MLAs, will also stage a protest outside the minister's residence in the evening.  

Sisodia who also holds the Excise portfolio is one of the accused in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22.

On Monday, he alleged that a CBI official who was under pressure to frame him committed suicide. 
   
 

National Delhi BJP Manish Sisodia Signature Campaign Delhi Liquor Policy Aam Admi Party (AAP)
