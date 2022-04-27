Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Delhi Bhalswa Landfill Fire | It Would Take At Least Two Days To Douse It: Officials

A fire officer said that residents have started complaining of sore throat, itchy eyes and breathing problems.

Bhalswa Landfill Fire PTI Photo

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 10:05 pm

North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill continues to be ablaze more than 24 hours after it was first reported, with officials saying that it would take at least two more days to douse it completely. 

Eight firetenders are currently engaged in the fire-fighting operations, according to officials. 

The massive fire broke out at the on Tuesday evening. Several videos showed the fire churning out dense plumes of smoke and turning the sky grey. Fire officials had said they received the information at around 5.40 pm after which 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Residents on Wednesday evening said the plumes of thick smoke continue to choke them.

A fire officer said, "The residents have started complaining of sore throat, itchy eyes and breathing problems. Currently, eight fire tenders are working on the site. It will take at least two more days to douse the fire. Our teams are working round-the-clock to put it out."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, another official said rising temperature leads to formation of methane gas at the such dumping sites and this is "extremely flammable".

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed "corruption" in the municipal corporation for the frequent fires at landfills in the city, saying the  BJP-ruled municipal corporations should have used bulldozers to clear the mountains of garbage.

Gyan Sarovar School, a child resource centre for children of rag-pickers living near the Bhalswa landfill site, has been closed for a week.

Three incidents of fire have been reported this year in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours. 

(With PTI inputs)

