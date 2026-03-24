Bomb Threat To Delhi Assembly Hours Before CM Rekha Gupta’s Budget Presentation

Email warnings trigger security sweep; probe launched as threat names top Delhi officials

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PTI
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Bomb Threat To Delhi Assembly
Bomb Threat To Delhi Assembly Hours Before CM Rekha Gupta’s Budget Presentation Photo: PTI | Representative image
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Hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

The threat was received via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am.

Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation.

"We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," a police source said.

The email reportedly referred to several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, CM Gupta and Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, the source added.

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