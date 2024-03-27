National

Delhi Assembly Adjourned Briefly Amid Protest By AAP MlAs Against Kejriwal's Arrest

Before the commencement of the session, the AAP MLAs staged a protest outside the assembly and raised slogans demanding Kejriwal's immediate release.

PTI
Updated on:
PTI
Delhi Assembly were adjourned as AAP MLAs protest Kejriwal's arrest Photo: PTI
info_icon

Proceedings of the Delhi Assembly were adjourned for 15 minutes shortly after the House convened on Tuesday as AAP MLAs protested against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in a money laundering case.

Party leaders, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, were among those who were part of the protest. They were dressed in yellow T-shirts with slogans like "Main Bhi Kejriwal" and "Modi ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal" written on them.

"Today, all AAP MLAs are protesting against the illegal arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Efforts are being made to end democracy in the country. For the first time in the history of the country, a sitting CM has been arrested and that too just before the national elections," Atishi told reporters.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28.

The chief minister has challenged his arrest in court.

