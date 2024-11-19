Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points

As the ever-increasing pollution levels continue to choke Delhi and adjacent areas, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital touched 500 at most place on Tuesday morning. The level is 17 times above the acceptable range.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at a number of places, the dreaded 500 mark has been surpassed as well while a thick dense layer of smog shrouded the morning air.
Strict Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) IV restrictions are imposed in the national capital in a bid to combat the adverse effects of pollution.
The Supreme Court on Monday asked authorities not to lift the curbs without obtaining its permission even if the AQI falls below 450.
Delhi AQI remains severe plus: Top developments
Schools going online: In light of the current scenario, Delhi CM Atishi on Monday posted on X, "From tomorrow physical classes shall be suspended for Class 10 and 12 as well, and all studies will be shifted online." Earlier the direction excluded Class 10 and 12.
While the end date for the online classes are yet to be announced in Delhi, and Faridabad, Noida and Gurugram have stopped physical classes till November 23.
DU, JNU go online: Besides the schools, Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have announced that they would hold online classes amid the worsening air quality in the capital.
Delhi University would shift to online classes till November 23 and the Jawaharlal Nehru University till November 22, the varsities announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city.
The schedule of exams and interviews, however, remains unchanged, the universities said.
GRAP-4 remains in place: As the AQI in Delhi-NCR regions stays in the 'severe' and 'severe plus' category, the Delhi government continues with the strictest GRAP IV restrictions. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday announced the enforcement of Stage-IV (Severe+) of GRAP across Delhi-NCR.
Besides switching to online classes, under GRAP-IV, the authorities have also urged workplaces to maintain a 50 percent workforce for public, municipal, and private offices. The remaining employees have been asked to work from home.
GRAP IV also prevents entry of all non-essential vehicles registered outside of Delhi, except EVs, CNF or BS-VI diesel vehicles to the capital city. Construction activities across the capital have also been suspended until further notice.
These measures include a ban on truck entry, except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel like LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric. Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are also prohibited unless they are electric, CNG, or BS-VI diesel. Construction at public projects has been halted entirely.
Blame game over worsening AQI: Blaming the Modi-led Centre over inaction amid the crisis, Delhi CM Atishi said, “North India is choking because of the Modi government's inaction. Stubble burning incidents have escalated in BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, while AAP-governed Punjab has registered a decline”, as per a report by Mint
COPD cases on the rise: Amid the increased levels of particulate matter (PM) in the air, the Delhi-NCR is witnessing an increase in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) cases.
As per the Mint report, commenting on the matter, Dr Karan Madan, Associate Professor Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said “We are seeing that patients are having a lot of problems. Patients who have respiratory diseases like asthma, COPD patients. We are seeing a lot more patients in the OPD now. Many patients have complained their asthma is getting worse. And many of our patients have come with severe exacerbation, what we call a severe worsening of symptoms. And many patients have required admission also."