Defence Acquisition: DAC Approval For Navy's Warship Project, Army's Tank Proposal Likely Today

The Defence Ministry is expected to clear crucial acquisition projects worth rupees 1.3 lakh crore for the Indian Navy and Indian Army today. The mega projects reportedly include the Indian Navy’s rupees 70,000 crore robust plans for building seven new warships and the Indian Army’s project to incorporate 1,700 new tanks in a bid to replace the Russian-origin T-72 battle tanks.
DAC approval: About the projects
Indian Navy
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to green light the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Maritime strike aircraft for aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Moreover, a discussion is likely to be held on the Navy’s Project 17 Bravo aiming to build the seven most advanced warships. Reportedly, Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) are the primary contenders for the project.
The two contenders are currently constructing frigates under Project 17A (Nilgiri class). While MDL is in charge of making four of the frigates, the rest are with GRSE.
Indian Army
Besides the robust plans of the Indian Navy, today's meeting will also include discussions on the Indian Army’s rupees 50,000 crore project to procure 1,700 future-ready combat vehicles to replace the T-72 tanks in its fleet.
The Indian Army is actively involved in operations at high altitudes and deserts and is looking to modernise its fleet of armoured vehicles, including tanks and infantry combat vehicles