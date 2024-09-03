National

Defence Acquisition: DAC Approval For Navy's Warship Project, Army's Tank Proposal Likely Today

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to green light the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Maritime strike aircraft for aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Today's meeting will also include discussions on the Indian Army’s rupees 50,000 crore project to procure 1,700 future-ready combat vehicles to replace the T-72 tanks in its fleet.