National

Deep Dive | Ep 13 | The Constitution of India

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav took their oaths as Members of Parliament while holding the Constitution of India. During the Lok Sabha elections, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Indian Constitution is blue and suggested Gandhi held the Chinese Constitution—a statement debunked by news outlets. At rallies, Rahul Gandhi defended the Constitution’s role in securing rights for all citizens, while PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to it, comparing it to sacred texts. This ongoing debate, along with historical critiques by the RSS and discusssion about reviews post-Babri Masjid demolition, underscores the Constitution's significance and its contentious role in India's political landscape.

