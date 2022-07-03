Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Death Count In Manipur Landslide Rises To 42, Rains Affect Search For Missing 20

The officials said the death toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district rose to 42 on Sunday evening as eight more bodies were found from under the debris.

undefined
Manipur landslide: Rescue operations underway PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 9:29 pm

The death toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district rose to 42 on Sunday evening as eight more bodies were found from under the debris, officials said.


Twenty people are still missing with heavy rains and fresh landslides impeding the search operations since Saturday, he said.


Bodies of 42 people have been found so far from under the debris at Tupul yard railway construction camp. Among them are 27 Territorial Army personnel and 15 civilians, including railway employees, construction workers and villagers, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.


The Territorial Army is deployed in the area to provide security for the railway construction work.


"Relentless effort to find the remaining three missing Territorial Army personnel, and 17 civilians will continue," he said.
 

The Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are part of the search operation.

Related stories

Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 42, Inclement Weather Hampers Search Operation

Death Toll In Manipur Landslide Rises To 37, Rains Affect Search For Missing People

Manipur Landslide: 8 From Assam Killed; State Government To Airlift Bodies Of Civilians


"The search operation is continuing despite adverse weather conditions, owing to heavy rains and fresh landslides last night," the spokesperson said.


So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been rescued.


Through Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) technology is being used to find the missing persons under the debris. A search and rescue dog has also been brought in to assist the efforts, the official said.


A massive landslide hit the railway construction site on Wednesday night. Construction was underway in the area for the 110-km Jiribam to Imphal line under a project to connect the capitals of eight Norteastern states to the country's railway network, officials said.


The debris blocked the Ijei river below, creating a reservoir that threatens to inundate the low-lying areas. At present, work is underway to clear the debris to let the water flow out, they said.


Bodies of seven Territorial Army personnel were sent to their hometowns -- Kolkata and Bagdogra in West Bengal, and Agartala in Tripura -- on Sunday, the spokesperson said.


Full military honours were given to them at Imphal, he said.


Bodies of four civilians killed in the incident were also sent to their native places in Assam on Sunday. 

Tags

National Death Count The Search Operation Eight Norteastern States Manipur Landslide Provide Security Railway Construction Work The Territorial Army Wall Imaging Radar (TWIR) Technology
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 105 Science Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 105 Science Colleges In India