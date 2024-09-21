National

Day In Pics: September 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 21, 2024

International Coastal Cleanup Day in Kerala | Photo: PTI

Indian Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam Commandant Sreekumar G interacts with volunteers during a cleaning drive at Eves Beach, Kovalam, on the occasion of ‘International Coastal Cleanup Day’, in Thiruvananthapuram district.

2/14
7th North East Students’ Festival in Delhi
7th North East Students’ Festival in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Attendees during the 7th North East Students’ Festival, in New Delhi.

3/14
Floods in Patna
Floods in Patna | Photo: PTI

Aerial view of an area inundated with water of the swollen Ganga river, in Patna.

4/14
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match-Day 3: Shubman Gill celebrates his century
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match-Day 3: Shubman Gill celebrates his century R Senthilkumar

India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

5/14
Sikh community people meet Nityanand Rai
Sikh community people meet Nityanand Rai | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai with Sikh leadership and representatives from various Gurdwara Committees across India during a meeting, in New Delhi.

6/14
Water level of Ganga river rises
Water level of Ganga river rises | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the water level of Ganga river, in Patna.

7/14
Violence in Durga Nagar, Agartala
Violence in Durga Nagar, Agartala | Photo: PTI

Wrecked remains of a vehicle after latest violence, Durga Nagar in Agartala.

8/14
India-USA joint military exercise
India-USA joint military exercise | Photo: PTI

Military personnel of India and America during the 20th edition of India-USA joint military exercise 'YUDH ABHYAS', at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.

9/14
International Coastal Cleanup Day in Mumbai
International Coastal Cleanup Day in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav during a beach cleaning program at Juhu Chowpatty on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day, in Mumbai.

10/14
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match-Day 3: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match-Day 3: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India’s Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with Shubman Gill on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

11/14
Mosque demolition in Laksar
Mosque demolition in Laksar | Photo: PTI

People gather after demolition of a mosque, in Haridwar's Laksar.

12/14
Aerial view of flood in Patna
Aerial view of flood in Patna | Photo: PTI

Aerial view of an area inundated with water of the swollen Ganga river, in Patna.

13/14
CM Nitish inspects flood-relief camp
CM Nitish inspects flood-relief camp | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav visits a flood-relief camp, in Patna.

14/14
Manik Sarkar visits Durga Nagar in Agartala
Manik Sarkar visits Durga Nagar in Agartala | Photo: PTI

CPI(M) leader and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar meets people during his visit to Durga Nagar after latest violence, in Agartala.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Bumrah Draws First Blood; BAN - 63/1, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Harry Brook And Co. Eye Comeback Against Buoyant Australia At Leeds
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Pant, Gill Register Hundreds As India Set Bangladesh Daunting 515-Run Target
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Shubman Gill Silences Critics With Delightful Chepauk Ton
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Hits Scintillating Century, Equals MS Dhoni's Record
Football News
  1. Al-Nassr 3-0 Ettifaq: Ronaldo Shows Off New Celebration In Pioli's First Saudi Pro League Win - Here's Why
  2. Stoke City 1-3 Hull City, EFL Championship: Walter Proud After 'Courageous' Comeback Win
  3. Ligue 1: Enrique Lauds Dembele Improvement, Backs Him To Be More Ruthless
  4. Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Hands Sonia Bompastor First Win
  5. SAFF U17 Championship 2024: Sumit Sharma's Header Helps India Beat Bangladesh 1-0
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  2. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  4. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vinesh Phogat's Political Dangal
  2. Criminal Amnesia | Sexual Violence in Manipur
  3. Mumbai: Locals In Dharavi Protest Demolition Of Mosque's Illegal Portion; BMC Halts Move For 6 Days After Talks
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Junior Doctors March To CBI Office, Demand Justice For Victim
  5. Rising Water Levels Of Ganga In Bihar, Flooded Ghats & Relief Ops
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  3. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  4. The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sri Lankan Elections
  5. India’s Keen Eyes On Sri Lankan Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 12 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Bumrah Draws First Blood; BAN - 63/1, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch