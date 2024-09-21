Day In Pics: September 21, 2024

Indian Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam Commandant Sreekumar G interacts with volunteers during a cleaning drive at Eves Beach, Kovalam, on the occasion of ‘International Coastal Cleanup Day’, in Thiruvananthapuram district.
Attendees during the 7th North East Students’ Festival, in New Delhi.
Aerial view of an area inundated with water of the swollen Ganga river, in Patna.
India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai with Sikh leadership and representatives from various Gurdwara Committees across India during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Wrecked remains of a vehicle after latest violence, Durga Nagar in Agartala.
Military personnel of India and America during the 20th edition of India-USA joint military exercise 'YUDH ABHYAS', at Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav during a beach cleaning program at Juhu Chowpatty on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day, in Mumbai.
India’s Rishabh Pant celebrates his century with Shubman Gill on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
People gather after demolition of a mosque, in Haridwar's Laksar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav visits a flood-relief camp, in Patna.
CPI(M) leader and former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar meets people during his visit to Durga Nagar after latest violence, in Agartala.