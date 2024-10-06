National

Day In Pics: October 06, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 06, 2024

Protest against Kolkata rape-murder Photo: PTI

People look at a graffiti neat the site where junior doctors sit on fast against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

1/7
Arvind Kejriwal at Janta Ki Adalat event
Arvind Kejriwal at Janta Ki Adalat event Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the 'Janta Ki Adalat' programme, in New Delhi.

2/7
Preparatioin for Durga Puja festival
Preparatioin for Durga Puja festival Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Kolkata: An artist creates sculptures on a wall of a community 'puja pandal' ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.

3/7
Fire at building in Mumbais Siddharth Colony
Fire at building in Mumbai's Siddharth Colony Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Locals gather near a two-storey building where a fire had broken out early in the morning, at Siddharth Colony in Chembur area, in Mumbai.

4/7
Navratri celebrations in Jaipur
Navratri celebrations in Jaipur Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A woman performs 'garba' during 'Navratri' festival celebrations, in Jaipur.

5/7
Lav Kush Ramleela in Delhi
Lav Kush Ramleela in Delhi Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Actor Himanshu Soni, playing the role of Lord Ram, performs during the 'Ramlila' organised by Lavkush Ramlila Committee, at Red Fort, in Old Delhi.

6/7
IAF air show in Chennai
IAF air show in Chennai Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indian Air Force's (IAF) aerobatics team 'Surya Kiran' performs during an air show as part of the 92nd anniversary celebrations of IAF, at Marina Beach, in Chennai.

7/7
Snowfall at Gulmargs Apharwat
Snowfall at Gulmarg's Apharwat Photo: PTI/S Irfan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tourists visit Apharwat after the higher reaches of Gulmarg received season's first snowfall.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W's Renuka Claims PAK-W Feroza's Wicket In First Over!
  2. India Vs Pakistan Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: PAK-W Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 WC Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H, Weather And Pitch Report
  4. IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma To Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Former RCB Star Shuts Down Rumours
  5. ENG-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 World Cup: England Begin On Winning Note - In Pics
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Surrender 2-goal Lead to Draw Against Holsten Keil - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Guardiola Not Concerned Despite Manchester City's Poor Defensive Record
  3. Bundesliga: Dortmund Drop To Seventh After 1-2 Loss To Union Berlin - In Pics
  4. Man City 3-2 Fulham, Premier League: Champions Extend Unbeaten Home Run To 50 Games - In Pics
  5. Toronto 0-1 Inter Miami, MLS: Lionel Messi Comes Off The Bench As Team Nears Regular Season Finale
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Relieved To Pass Michelsen Test
  2. China Open: Gauff Rallies To Reach Final; Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic Win In Shanghai
  3. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Elections 2024: Youth Demand Jobs, Education, End to Caste Politics
  2. Check Sanzipora’s Fight for Roads, Water, Jobs After Article 370 Abrogation
  3. Weather Wrap: Meghalaya Flashfloods Kill 10, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Bengaluru, Rainy Durga Puja For Bengal
  4. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
  5. Uttarakhand: IAF, SDRF Jointly Rescues 2 Foreign Climbers Stuck In Chaukhamba Peak For 3 Days
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  3. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  4. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  5. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu On State Visit To India | What's On Agenda
  2. In Photos: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon
  3. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  4. Congo Begins Mpox Vaccination Drives To Slow Down Outbreak
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'