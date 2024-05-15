National

Day In Pics: May 15, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 15, 2024

All Assam Students' Union protest

All Assam Students' Union activists stage a protest against the rising prices of food items, fuel and other consumer goods, in Guwahati.

| Photo: PTI

Baranica Elangovan
Baranica Elangovan | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Baranica Elangovan of Tamil Nadu competes in the women's pole vault event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar. Rosy won the event.

Infosys Science Foundation PC
Infosys Science Foundation PC | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Infosys Science Foundation trustee N.R. Narayana Murthy addresses a press conference, in Bengaluru.

Jyotiraditya Scindias mother passes away
Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother passes away | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family members while receiving condolences on the demise of his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia, at his residence in New Delhi.

Lift collapse at Kolihan mine in Jhunjhunu
Lift collapse at Kolihan mine in Jhunjhunu | Photo: PTI

Rescue and relief work underway after a lift collapsed at Kolihan mine, in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan. All 15 Hindustan Copper Limited officials who had been trapped in the mine have been rescued, with one of them being feared dead, according to officials.

Farooq Abdullah election rally
Farooq Abdullah election rally | Photo: PTI

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah during a public rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district.

Piyush Goyals campaign road show
Piyush Goyal's campaign road show | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP candidate from North Mumbai seat Piyush Goyal during a campaign road show for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai.

Amit Shah addresses rally
Amit Shah addresses rally | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah addresses a campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls at Chanditala, in Hooghly.

Kedarnath Yatra
Kedarnath Yatra | Photo: PTI

Pilgrims on their way to Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district.

Mayawati election rally
Mayawati election rally | Photo: PTI

BSP Chief Mayawati addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Banda.

Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli
Priyanka Gandhi in Rae Bareli | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being greeted by supporters during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Rae Bareli.

Tarun Chugh election rally
Tarun Chugh election rally | Photo: PTI

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jharkhand
Himanta Biswa Sarma in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Hazaribagh constituency Manish Jaiswal, for Lok Sabha elections, in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand.

Congress-SP joint press conference
Congress-SP joint press conference | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a joint press conference, in Lucknow.

BJP women workers protest in Delhi
BJP women workers protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Activists of BJP's Mahila Morcha being detained during the party's protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.

Hoarding collapse in Mumbai
Hoarding collapse in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Wreckage of the vehicles that were damaged after a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump on Monday due to rains and duststorm, in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured in the accident, according to officials.

