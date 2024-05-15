Day In Pics: May 15, 2024

All Assam Students' Union activists stage a protest against the rising prices of food items, fuel and other consumer goods, in Guwahati.
| Photo: PTI
Baranica Elangovan of Tamil Nadu competes in the women's pole vault event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar. Rosy won the event.
Infosys Science Foundation trustee N.R. Narayana Murthy addresses a press conference, in Bengaluru.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family members while receiving condolences on the demise of his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia, at his residence in New Delhi.
Rescue and relief work underway after a lift collapsed at Kolihan mine, in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan. All 15 Hindustan Copper Limited officials who had been trapped in the mine have been rescued, with one of them being feared dead, according to officials.
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah during a public rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag district.
Union Minister and BJP candidate from North Mumbai seat Piyush Goyal during a campaign road show for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai.
Union Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah addresses a campaign rally for Lok Sabha polls at Chanditala, in Hooghly.
Pilgrims on their way to Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district.
BSP Chief Mayawati addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Banda.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being greeted by supporters during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Rae Bareli.
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during a rally for Lok Sabha elections, in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Hazaribagh constituency Manish Jaiswal, for Lok Sabha elections, in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a joint press conference, in Lucknow.
Activists of BJP's Mahila Morcha being detained during the party's protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.
Wreckage of the vehicles that were damaged after a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump on Monday due to rains and duststorm, in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. At least 14 persons were killed and 76 others injured in the accident, according to officials.