Day In Pics: July 08, 2024

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets flood-hit people at Fulertal in Lakhimpur district of Assam.
Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tribute to his father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary, at YSR Ghat, in Idupulapaya of YSR district.
Two Royal Bengal tigers at play at the National Zoological Park, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren welcomes State Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato during a special session of the Assembly for the floor test of the Soren-led Jharkhand government, in Ranchi.
People shift from flooded Pakadia Bengali area to a relief camp following heavy rains, in Udham Singh Nagar.
Students at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. The apex court has begun the hearing for a number of petitions regarding the alleged irregularities in the administration of NEET UG 2024 exams.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with his wife Kalpana Soren leaves after winning the floor test during a special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, in Ranchi.
Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chairs a meeting with all District Commissioners and District Panchayat CEOs at Vidhan Soudha, in Bengaluru.
Vendors carrying colourless cotton candies move on a road, in Chikkamagaluru. Karnataka Health Department recently banned the use of artificial colours in various food items across the state.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets violence-affected people at Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, in Jiribam district of Manipur.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait speaks with the media upon his arrival in Hathras.
President Droupadi Murmu during a visit to Udayagiri Caves, in Bhubaneswar.
Soil erosion along the Gaula river due to incessant rains, in Haldwani.
Contractual Assistant Police personnel stage a protest against Jharkhand Government during the special session of the state Assembly, in Ranchi.