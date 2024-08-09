Day In Pics: August 09, 2024

Tribal people perform a cultural dance on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, in Nadia district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav at the Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi
Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rajeev Shukla, Pramod Tiwari, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and other members during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi speaks to the media after the Supreme Court granted bail to party leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in New Delhi.
Wrestlers take part in a bout of traditional wrestling on 'Nag Panchami' festival, in Prayagraj.
Bihar Congress leaders take oath in front of Martyrs' Memorial (Shaheed Smarak) on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas (Quit India Movement), in Patna.
Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in Chandigarh.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar during the launch of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, at the August Kranti Maidan, in Mumbai.
TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee pays tribute to former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, at West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata. Buddhadeb's wife Mira Bhattacharjee is also seen.
Delhi Minister Atishi after inauguration of a new Sarvodaya Vidyalaya at Dwarka, in New Delhi.
Family members celebrate after the Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in New Delhi.
Wrestler Antim Panghal return from Paris after being disqualified from Olympics.