Day In Pics: August 09, 2024

Day In Pics: August 09, 2024

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples | Photo: PTI

Tribal people perform a cultural dance on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, in Nadia district.

PM Modi meets Neiphiu Rio
PM Modi meets Neiphiu Rio | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Akhilesh Yadav at Parliament during Monsoon session
Akhilesh Yadav at Parliament during Monsoon session | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav at the Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rajeev Shukla, Pramod Tiwari, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and other members during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Atishi addresses media
Atishi addresses media | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi speaks to the media after the Supreme Court granted bail to party leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in New Delhi.

Nag Panchami festival
Nag Panchami festival | Photo: PTI

Wrestlers take part in a bout of traditional wrestling on 'Nag Panchami' festival, in Prayagraj.

August Kranti Diwas
August Kranti Diwas | Photo: PTI

Bihar Congress leaders take oath in front of Martyrs' Memorial (Shaheed Smarak) on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas (Quit India Movement), in Patna.

Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh meet Nayab Singh Saini
Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh meet Nayab Singh Saini | Photo: PTI

Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in Chandigarh.

Manu Bhaker meets Nayab Singh Saini
Manu Bhaker meets Nayab Singh Saini | Photo: PTI

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker meets Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in Chandigarh.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar during the launch of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, at the August Kranti Maidan, in Mumbai.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee s funeral
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 's funeral | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee pays tribute to former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, at West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in Kolkata. Buddhadeb's wife Mira Bhattacharjee is also seen.

Atishi at inauguration of school
Atishi at inauguration of school | Photo: PTI

Delhi Minister Atishi after inauguration of a new Sarvodaya Vidyalaya at Dwarka, in New Delhi.

Manish Sisodia granted bail
Manish Sisodia granted bail | Photo: PTI

Family members celebrate after the Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, in New Delhi.

Antim Panghal returns to India
Antim Panghal returns to India | Photo: PTI

Wrestler Antim Panghal return from Paris after being disqualified from Olympics.

