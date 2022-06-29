Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Day After Being Sent To Judicial Custody, Man Kills Self On Ambala Central Jail Premises

Gurmeet Singh (21), a resident of Yamunanagar, was arrested recently on the charges of abducting the girl student from Panjokhra village and was sent to judicial custody on Monday.

Suicide (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 6:23 pm

A 21-year-old undertrial lodged in the Ambala Central Jail hanged himself to death from a tree on the jail premises, just a day after he was sent to judicial custody for allegedly abducting a class 11 girl, police said on Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh (21), a resident of Yamunanagar, was arrested recently on the charges of abducting the girl student from Panjokhra village and was sent to judicial custody on Monday, they said. 

He hanged himself from a tree using his bedsheet Tuesday evening, the police said. They said the jail authorities were informed about the incident by some inmates and they rushed him to the Ambala City civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

The body was handed over to his relatives after a postmortem this morning, the police said. Ambala Jail Superintendent Lakhbir Singh said Gurmeet was found missing during the counting of the inmates Tuesday evening. 
 
(With PTI Inputs)

