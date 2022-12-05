Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

DAP Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad Congratulates Farooq Abdullah On His Re-Election As National Conference President

Home National

DAP Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad Congratulates Farooq Abdullah On His Re-Election As National Conference President

Farooq Abdullah was re-elected president of the National Conference for another term on Monday. Azad prayed for the good health of 85-year-old Abdullah and his long spell in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 5:52 pm

Democratic Azad Party Chairman and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday congratulated National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah after his re-election as his party's president.

Abdullah was re-elected president of the National Conference for another term on Monday. Azad prayed for the good health of 85-year-old Abdullah and his long spell in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I congratulate Abdullah for being re-elected as NC president. Since he has again been elected as party president, I am sure Jammu and Kashmir politics will thrive and will expand the democratic space," Azad said in a statement here.  

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Democratic Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Farooq Abdullah National Conference
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud