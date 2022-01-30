Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Daily COVID-19 Cases Shoot Up In Pondy, 5 More Deaths

The overall caseload in the union territory reached 1,60,747.

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 3:10 pm

Puducherry registered a rise in the number of daily cases of coronavirus with as many as 923 people testing positive for the virus on Sunday. Puducherry and other three outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam  together recorded the new cases, which were identified at the end of examination of 3,177 samples.

With this, the overall caseload in the union territory reached 1,60,747. While Puducherry region alone accounted for 650 fresh cases out of the total 923 cases Karaikal reported 186, Yanam 72 and Mahe  15. The number of fresh cases logged on Saturday was 855.

Five more people succumbed to the infection during last twenty-four hours, taking the toll to 1,928, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. The deceased were in the age group of 50 years and 85 years and  included two women. The Director further said 2,433 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries stood at 1,47,792.

The active cases were 11,027 of which 189 were in hospitals taking treatment and the remaining 10,838 patients were in home isolation. The Department of Health has tested so far 21,56,984 samples and has found 18,08,780 out of them to be negative. Sriramulu said that the test positivity rate was 29.05 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.20 percent and 91.94 percent, respectively. The Department of Health has administered so far 15, 33,395 doses which comprised 9,20,981 first doses, 6,05,041 second and 7373 booster doses.

With PTI Inputs 

Outlook Newsletters

