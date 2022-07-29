Curfew Continues In Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh After Tension Over Alleged Cow Slaughter

Senior officials were on Friday camping at the two villages of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district where curfew continued for a second day following a clash between local residents and police over alleged cow slaughter.

Mobile internet services too remain suspended in Gandhbadi and Chidiya Gandhi villages, which are adjacent and come under the Bhirani police station, officials said.

District Collector Nathmal Didel said, "The curfew is continuing in both the villages and the situation is under control."

The curfew was imposed on Wednesday night after an agitated mob clashed with police after they were not allowed to hold a dharna against alleged cow slaughter that took place in Chidiya Gandhi village on Eid on July 11.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)

