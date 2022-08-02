Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

CUET For PG Courses To Be Held Sep 1-11: UGC Chairman

UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 3.57 lakh candidates in approximately 500 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 12:42 pm

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses will be held from September 1 to 11, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday. 

CUET-PG will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country, Kumar said in a tweet. 

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023,” he said in a series of tweets.

Kumar said the exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for 3.57 lakh candidates in approximately 500 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country.

Related stories

CUET: NTA Asks Candidates To Go To Centres Mentioned On Admit Cards

CUET Begins Amid Complaints Of Last-Minute Exam Centre Change In Delhi

CUET-UG Inaugural Exams Kick Off Amid Sweat, Anger And Glitches

The chairman tweeted, "The dates for CUET (PG)  are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022."

The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG Courses UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar National Testing Agency (NTA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Height Of Misinformation, Feat. Hima Video

Height Of Misinformation, Feat. Hima Video