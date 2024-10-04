National

Criminal Cases Shouldn't Be Slapped Against Scribes For Writings Perceived As Govt Criticism: SC

The Supreme Court has stated that journalists should not face criminal charges simply because their writings are seen as government criticism.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court ruled that criminal cases should not be filed against journalists. | Photo: PTI
Criminal cases should not be filed against journalists merely because their writings are perceived as criticism of the government, the Supreme Court said on Friday.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti said that in democratic nations, the freedom to express one's views is respected, and journalists' rights are protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who sought the quashing of an FIR lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for publishing a news report on the "caste dynamics of the general administration" in the state.

"Merely because the writings of a journalist are perceived as criticism of the government, criminal cases should not be filed against the writer," the bench said.

While issuing a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response on the plea, it said, "In the meantime, coercive steps should not be taken against the petitioner in connection with the subject article."

The bench noted in its order that the petitioner is a journalist who published an article with a "casteist tilt" on officers in responsible positions in the state.

It further noted that following the article, an FIR was registered against him.

"The counsel for the petitioner would read the contents of the FIR to argue that no offence can be said to be made out by the said FIR. Yet the petitioner is being targeted, and since the story was posted on X (formerly Twitter), it might result in multiple other FIRs," the bench noted in its order.

The top court posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

In his plea, Upadhyay alleged that the registration of the FIR against him was a clear attempt to "misuse" the law enforcement machinery of the state to "silence his voice" and that it should be quashed to prevent any further harassment.

The plea, filed through advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi, claimed that after his client published a story titled "Yadav Raj versus Thakur Raj," he was named in the FIR registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on September 20.

It said the FIR was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 353(2) (statements conducive to public mischief), 197(1)(C) (publishing imputations or assertions prejudicial to national integration), 356(2) (punishment for defamation), and 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intention to wound religious feelings of a person), along with provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The plea argued that the story, even when taken at face value, did not disclose the commission of any offence.

"The reason for approaching this court is the threat of legal action by the official X handle of the UP Police, and the petitioner is not aware of how many other FIRs may be filed against him on this issue in Uttar Pradesh or elsewhere," it said.

