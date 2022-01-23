Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Delhi: Cases Drop Below 10,000 After 10 Days

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Covid-19 Delhi: Cases Drop Below 10,000 After 10 Days
Representational Image - PTI

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 6:16 pm

Delhi on Sunday reported 9,197 fresh Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 13.32 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The health bulletin showed 69,022 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

It has taken just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid-19, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

On Friday, the capital had logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths. 

Tags

National Covid-19 In Delhi
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Near India Gate

PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Near India Gate

NEWSFLASH: ULFA (I) Abstains From Calling Bandh On R-Day Amid Covid-19

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Delhi: At Least 106 People Died Of Cold, Claims NGO While Delhi Govt Denies

Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Crafting New Political Equations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1

Blanket of snow covers a hill in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Gallery: It's Snowing In Himachal Pradesh!

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round