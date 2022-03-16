Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
COVID-19 Vaccination Begins For Children Aged 12-14 In UP

As many as 84.64 lakh children in the 12-14 age group are to be vaccinated for which, availability of vaccines has been ensured in the state, Adityanath said.

COVID-19 Vaccination Begins For Children Aged 12-14 In UP
COVID-19 vaccination.(Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 9:11 pm

Vaccination against COVID-19 for children in the 12-14 years age group started in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath saying even if there is a fourth wave of the pandemic, the state is well equipped to deal with it.


On the occasion, the chief minister reviewed the special vaccination drive for children at the Civil Hospital in the state capital and also expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming response from the target group.


As many as 84.64 lakh children in the 12-14 age group are to be vaccinated for which, availability of vaccines has been ensured in the state, Adityanath said. 

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, our country has been fighting the pandemic with complete preparedness. India's COVID-19 management has not only been appreciated globally, but also, has been adopted widely," he said.


On the current COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, "Effective implementation of the T4 model (Trace-Test-Treat-Tika) has enabled the state to curb the spread." 

"At present, the number of active cases has come down to less than 1,000. Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of conducting COVID-19 tests and vaccination. The state is well equipped to even deal with a fourth wave", he said.


Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 29.54 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. About 82 per cent of people have received both doses.


Similarly, 97 per cent of the people with comorbidities and frontline workers, including policemen, eligible for the 'precaution doses' have been vaccinated. The state has administered vaccine doses to over 1,94,88,920 children so far in the age group of 15-18 years. 


Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for initiating the vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14, and for taking forward the inoculation drive in a phased manner.

With PTI inputs.

