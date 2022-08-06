Covid-19: Recoveries Outnumber Fresh Cases In Puducherry

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded 84 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the overall tally of infections to 1,71,569. Director of Health G Sriramulu said the 84 cases surfaced during examination of 1,427 samples in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry region alone accounted for 68 new cases out of the 84 fresh cases followed by Karaikal (9), and Yanam (7) while Mahe, an enclave of the UT in Kerala, did not report any new case.

Sriramulu said there were 727 active cases comprising six patients in hospitals and the remaining 721 patients in home quarantine.

He said 135 patients recovered while the overall recoveries were 1,68,875. Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,967.

The Health department has examined 23,56,629 samples so far and found 19,94,340 samples out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 5.89 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 per cent and 98.43 per cent, respectively.

The Director said the department has administered 18,85,812 doses till now which comprised 9,82,174 first doses, 7,71,843 second doses and 1,31,795 booster doses.

