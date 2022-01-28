Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Puducherry Sees Spike In New Cases, 5 Deaths Push Toll To 1,921

The test positivity rate was 26.96 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.21 per cent and 89.80 per cent.

COVID-19: Puducherry Sees Spike In New Cases, 5 Deaths Push Toll To 1,921
Puducherry logs a spike in COVID-19 cases -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 2:35 pm

The union territory of Puducherry witnessed a spike in the number of fresh coronavirus cases as it reported 1,271 infections in the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Friday. The union territory had logged 940 cases on Thursday.

The 1,271 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 4,714 samples and were spread over Puducherry (835), Karaikal (303), Yanam (121) and Mahe (12), Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release. The overall tally climbed to 1,58,969. The number of active cases stood at 14,293 with 236 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 14,057 were in home isolation.

Sriramulu said that five more patients (four from Puducherry and one from Karaikal) succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 1,921. The deceased included a 80-year old woman. The Department of Health has so far tested 21,48,805 samples and found 18,03,072 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 26.96 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.21 per cent and 89.80 per cent, respectively. The Director said that the Health Department has so far  administered 15,29,928 doses which comprised 9,19,884 first doses, 6,03,316 second and 6,728 booster doses.

Tags

National Puducherry COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

PM Modi Dons Sikh Cadet Turban At Today’s NCC Rally

Railway Exam Row: IYC, AISA Stage Protest Outside Delhi's Railway Bhavan Over Police Brutality

Number Of Calls Received On Covid-19 Helpline Dropped Between 12-25 Jan : Delhi Govt

UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Complains He Is Not Being Allowed To Go To Muzaffarnagar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'