Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Covid-19: No case, Death, Recovery Reported In Chhattisgarh

Covid-19: No case, Death, Recovery Reported In Chhattisgarh

No Covid-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Monday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,782 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 9:38 pm

No Covid-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Monday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,782 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.
        
There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,636, leaving the state with no active cases, he added.
        
So far, 1,88,95,266 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,175 during the day, a government release said.
        
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,782, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,636, active cases (zero), total tests 1,88,95,266.

