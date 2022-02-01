Covid-19: Nagaland Reports 54 Omicron Cases On Maiden Outbreak In State

A senior health department official of Nagaland confirmed on Tuesday that the state reported its first Omicron variant of Covid-19 case,

Principal Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Neikrielie Khimiao said a total of 152 samples were sent from Nagaland to the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development, Imphal for whole genome sequencing test.

The reports were received on January 31, of which 73 cases were reported positive with 54 Omicron variants and 19 Delta variants.

Nagaland Health minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet confirmed the detection of 54 cases of Omicron in the state.

The minister assured that all possible measures were in place to monitor the situation. He advised the public to continue following all Covid-19 appropriate behaviours and be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 54 new Covid-19 cases.