Covid-19: Gujarat Logs 307 New Cases; Active Count At 1,965

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 307 new coronavirus positive cases in the state, raising its overall infection tally to 2,68,550, the state health department said.

As 360 patients got discharge during the day, the state's recovery count rose to 12,55,585, it said. The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 11,000 as nobody succumbed to the infection, the department in a release.

"The number of active cases in Gujarat stood at 1,965 and 19 of the patients are on ventilator support," he said. After 2.94 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of doses administered so far rose to 12.19 crore.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 86 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 61 cases, Surat 26 and Rajkot 15 cases, among others.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,68,550, new cases 307, death toll 11,000, discharged 12,55,585, active cases 1,965, people tested so far - figures not released.

-With PTI Input