COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 4,914 Cases, 23 Deaths; 70 Pc Of Adults Fully Vaccinated

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 11,05,132 on Tuesday with an addition of 4,914 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,769 after 23 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said. The daily figure was marginally up from 4,509 cases registered on Monday.

The state's case positivity rate was 10.45 per cent, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The number of recoveries reached 10,61,109 after 216 people were discharged from hospitals, while 5,495 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said. The state now has 30,254 active cases.

Raipur district reported 1,156 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,86,151, including 3,184 deaths. The district has 6,972 active cases, the official said. Durg recorded 911 cases followed by Bilaspur 320, Rajnandgaon 225, Raigarh 192, Dhamtari 183, Kanker 142, Surguja 140 and Korba 111, among other districts, he said.

With 47,030 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,60,39,907, the official said. Meanwhile, 70 per cent of the population in Chhattisgarh above the age of 18 years have been given both doses of coronavirus vaccines (till January 24), an official statement said.

So far, 1,37,16,317 people in the 18-plus age group have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the state, the release. Also, 99 per cent of the population above 18 years and 57 per cent of the people in the 15 to 18 age group have been vaccinated with the first dose. This means 1,94,50,785 citizens above 18 and 9,34,216 children in the 15 to 18 age group have been given the first jab, it said.

A total of 3,42,82,550 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the state in both age groups - including first, second and precaution shots, the release said. Precaution doses have been given to 1,81,232 health professionals, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age in the state, it said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,05,132, new cases 4,914, death toll 13,769, recovered 10,61,109, active cases 30,254, total tests 1,60,39,907.

With PTI Inputs