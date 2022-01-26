Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 4,914 Cases, 23 Deaths; 70 Pc Of Adults Fully Vaccinated

With 47,030 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,60,39,907.

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Logs 4,914 Cases, 23 Deaths; 70 Pc Of Adults Fully Vaccinated
Chhattisgarh sees a rise in COVID-19 cases -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 1:03 pm

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 11,05,132 on Tuesday with an addition of 4,914 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,769 after 23 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said. The daily figure was marginally up from 4,509 cases registered on Monday.

The state's case positivity rate was 10.45 per cent, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The number of recoveries reached 10,61,109 after 216 people were discharged from hospitals, while 5,495 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said. The state now has 30,254 active cases.

Related stories

Arunachal Pradesh Logs 526 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Maha Records 33,914 COVID-19 Cases, 86 Deaths

Bihar Reports 2,362 New COVID Cases, 4 More Deaths

Raipur district reported 1,156 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,86,151, including 3,184 deaths. The district has 6,972 active cases, the official said. Durg recorded 911 cases followed by Bilaspur 320, Rajnandgaon 225, Raigarh 192, Dhamtari 183, Kanker 142, Surguja 140 and Korba 111, among other districts, he said.

With 47,030 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,60,39,907, the official said. Meanwhile, 70 per cent of the population in Chhattisgarh above the age of 18 years have been given both doses of coronavirus vaccines (till January 24), an official statement said.

So far, 1,37,16,317 people in the 18-plus age group have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the state, the release. Also, 99 per cent of the population above 18 years and 57 per cent of the people in the 15 to 18 age group have been vaccinated with the first dose. This means 1,94,50,785 citizens above 18 and 9,34,216 children in the 15 to 18 age group have been given the first jab, it said.

A total of 3,42,82,550 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the state in both age groups - including first, second and precaution shots, the release said. Precaution doses have been given to 1,81,232 health professionals, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age in the state, it said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,05,132, new cases 4,914, death toll 13,769, recovered 10,61,109, active cases 30,254, total tests 1,60,39,907.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Chhattisgarh COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

'Darkest Days': Goa Governor Makes Veiled Reference To Emergency In Republic Day Speech

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

R-Day Parade: Crowd Curtailed To 5,000 Only, Covid-19 Protocols Followed

SC Quashes HC Verdict Asking Punjab To Provide 3 % Sports Quota In Med, Dental Colleges

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer