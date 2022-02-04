Friday, Feb 04, 2022
COVID-19: Assam Logs 1,019 New Cases, 19 More Deaths

In Assam, 6,98,288 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

COVID-19: Assam Logs 1,019 New Cases, 19 More Deaths
Assam sees a dip in new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 10:51 am

Assam on Thursday registered a marginal decline in fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,019 more people testing positive for the infection, while 19 patients died, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. The state's positivity rate also decreased to 3.04 per cent as 33,489 samples were tested for coronavirus.

Assam had recorded 1,028 cases and a 3.08 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 33,425 samples on Wednesday. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 238 fresh cases. The NHM said that the number of recoveries decreased by nearly 55 per cent to 2,392 people on Thursday from 5,293 on the previous day.

In Assam, 6,98,288 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered. Of the 19 fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts, and one each from Barpeta, Biswanath, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Morigaon and Sivasagar.

The total number of deaths of COVID-19 infected people has gone up to 7,865, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, the NHM said. Currently, the state has 13,786 active cases. Out of the new cases, the highest 238 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 60 in Lakhimpur, 57 in Kamrup and 46 in Barpeta.

 With 7,19,939 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.58 per cent against the total testing of 2,79,51,987 samples. The NHM said a total of 4,16,21,584 doses of vaccines have been administered and 1,11,614 people were inoculated on Thursday.

With PTI Inputs

