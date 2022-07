Delhi on Saturday recorded 491 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.48 per cent, while two more persons died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.

With this, the capital's Covid-19 caseload climbed to 19,43,517, while the death toll rose to 26,291, the bulletin stated.

The fresh cases came out of 14,113 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)