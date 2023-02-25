Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Court Denies Bail To Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student

Home National

Court Denies Bail To Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student

On Saturday, A local court in Kerala rejected the bail application of a teacher of a private school, accused of molesting his student.

Court Denies Bail To Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student
Court Denies Bail To Teacher Accused Of Molesting Student Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 9:13 pm

A local court in Kerala on Saturday rejected the bail application of a teacher of a private school  accused of molesting his student.
        
Fast Track Special Court judge Aaj Sudarshan denied bail to a music teacher, Jomon who is accused of inappropriate touching by a seventh-standard student.
        
According to the prosecution, the accused was arrested on February 10 based on a complaint filed by the girl with the police.
        
Special prosecutor, R S Vijaya Mohan opposed the bail application saying the accused, as a teacher, committed the crime, and another girl to has now complained against him.
        
The prosecution case is that the accused has inappropriately touched the survivor on numerous occasions after which the girl complained to the police.
        
The accused is currently in judicial custody.

Tags

National Local Court Kerala Bail Application Teacher Private School Judicial Custody Molesting Student
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Elvis Presley Was Amazing In Bed But Had To Teach Him One Important Thing, Says Cybill Shepherd

Elvis Presley Was Amazing In Bed But Had To Teach Him One Important Thing, Says Cybill Shepherd

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?