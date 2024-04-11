National

Couple Kills, Buries Minor Daughter At Graveyard; Held Weeks Later As Police Receive Tip-Off

The couple - Jahid Sheikh (38) and his 28-year-old wife Noorami - who reside at Mumbra in the city were arrested on Wednesday for the murder that occurred on March 18, police said.

Advertisement

File%20Photo
Couple allegedly kills 18-month-old daughter and secretly buries at a graveyard in Maharashtra File Photo
info_icon

More than three weeks after a couple allegedly killed their 18-month-old daughter and secretly buried her at a graveyard in Maharashtra's Thane city, the police exhumed her body and arrested the husband-wife duo after an anonymous letter tipped them off about the crime, an official said on Thursday.

The couple - Jahid Sheikh (38) and his 28-year-old wife Noorami - who reside at Mumbra in the city were arrested on Wednesday for the murder that occurred on March 18, he said.

"The police recently received an anonymous letter about the couple killing their child, Labiba, and quietly burying the body in the graveyard. The police launched a probe and detained the couple. Initially, the accused did not cooperate, but later told how they committed the crime. However, they did not reveal the motive behind the killing," senior inspector Anil Shinde of the Mumbra police station said.

Advertisement

"The couple told the police that they killed their daughter on March 18, after then buried the body in a local graveyard. The police then exhumed the decomposed body. The autopsy report confirmed that the child had suffered injuries on her head and other body parts," he added.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) was registered with the police, he said.

Inspector (crime) S A Dawne said the couple was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till April 15.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened