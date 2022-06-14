Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Construction Of Bridge Across Chambal River In Rajasthan Completed: Nitin Gadkari

The cables of the bridge are aerodynamic in nature and have the ability to be neutral in stormy winds, Gadkari added. The minister said to prevent disturbance to wildlife, noise barriers on both sides of the bridge have been installed.

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 4:44 pm

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the project for the construction and maintenance of a cable-stayed bridge across the river Chambal on Kota bypass on NH-76 of the east-west corridor in Rajasthan has been completed. In a series of tweets, Gadkari said the 1.4 kilometres long cable-stayed bridge across Chambal river was built with a total capex (capital expenditure) of Rs 214 crore. He said the bridge is the part of Kota bypass and part of the east-west corridor from Porbander (Gujarat) to Silcher (Assam).

 The bridge comes with a state-of-the art system with the capability to handle extreme traffic situations. It can bear heavy rains, winds, storms and is even equipped with earthquake notification system. The cables of the bridge are aerodynamic in nature and have the ability to be neutral in stormy winds, Gadkari added. The minister said to prevent disturbance to wildlife, noise barriers on both sides of the bridge have been installed. He said the project has not only benefitted residents of Hadoti region of Rajasthan but also contributed to reducing the traffic congestion in Kota city. 

(With PTI Inputs)

