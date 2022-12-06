Congress Suspends Councillor Over Social Media Post

Congress councillor in Ullal municipality in Dakshina Kannada district, Ravindra Gatti, has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for posting a misleading video on social media.

Ullal block Congress committee president Sadashiva Ullal said in a statement here on Tuesday that the CMC member Ravindra Gatti was suspended for anti-party activities.

Gatti had earlier posted a video on social media in which he said consumption of rum with pepper along with an egg will drive away corona. The video had gone viral across the country.

Gatti is also alleged to have attended public functions in an inebriated condition and was often inappropriately dressed. He was also reportedly giving statements against the party to the visual media.

He had also violated party principles by not attending standing committee meetings despite being nominated to the panel, the statement said.