National

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge To Begin Campaign In Gujarat From Nov 26

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad on November 26 and is likely to address a press conference the next day.

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 4:33 pm

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Gujarat from November 26 to 28, sources close to him said here.

Kharge will address a public meeting in Ahmedabad on November 26 and is likely to address a press conference the next day, they said.

He will address a public meeting in Indore after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi on November 27. The yatra enters Madhya Pradesh on November 23.

Kharge will address another public meeting near Gandhinagar on November 28.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Results will be declared on December 8.

Other details of Kharge's poll meetings are being worked out, the sources said. 

The new Congress president, who took over from Sonia Gandhi recently, had earlier addressed public meetings in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections were held on November 12. 

