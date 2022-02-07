Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Congress Party Has Become Leader Of Tukde Tukde Gang: PM Modi In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Lok Sabha on Monday, "Covid-19 was a global pandemic but it was used for partisan politics," as he hit the Congress hard before a line of upcoming state assembly elections.

Congress Party Has Become Leader Of Tukde Tukde Gang: PM Modi In Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Monday Twitter

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 8:23 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha where he lambasted the Congress party and their performance in the past. 

PM Modi said, those who ruled India for so many years and got used to living in palatial houses have forgotten to speak for the small farmer. For India's progress, it's important to empower small farmers; they will strengthen the country's progress. During Covid-19 pandemic India's economy was the fastest growing in the world, farmers produced record quantity foodgrains. He added.

Speaking on inflation, the Prime Minister said, despite Covid-19, we ensured inflation did not go out of control; food inflation remained below. Had Congress been in power today, it would have blamed Covid for rising inflation and moved ahead. India had to face double-digit inflation during UPA years, govt had then admitted it can't rein in inflation. Congress was winning elections since 1971 on the slogan 'eradicate poverty'. He said that poverty didn't end but people ousted Congress.

He also called the Congress party, "Tukde Tukde gang". He added, "Congress has lost the appetite for power but believes in the policy of sowing seeds that will strengthen separatist force."

(With PTI Inputs)

