Congress Launches Bharat Jodo Yatra In UP

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Brijlal Khabri launched the regional Bharat Jodo Yatra from Ravindralaya Charbagh here on Monday and said the foot march is a sign of change under former party president Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Khabri was accompanied by party leader Nakul Dubey.

The yatra has been launched in support of the pan-India foot march led by Gandhi. Khabri began the yatra by garlanding a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Congress said in a statement. Addressing the gathering, the state Congress chief said the yatra is a sign of change under the leadership of Gandhi.

After it started from Charbagh, the yatra of Awadh zone reached Shaheed Smarak via Bansmandi Chauraha, Naka Chauraha, Raniganj, Rakabganj, Yahiyaganj, Nakhas Chauraha, Charak Chauraha and Imambara, the statement said. The yatra will resume from Shravasti on Tuesday, it said.

The Congress has divided Uttar Pradesh into six zones organisationally and Bharat Jodo Yatra is being organised in every zone. Gandhi's yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Kashmir, covering a distance of 3,570 km.

