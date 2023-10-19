Congress Is ‘Chor Team’ Of Country: BRS Leader KT Rama Rao After Rahul Gandhi’s BJP B-Team Remark

BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Thursday lambasted Congress saying the party is “C-team” which he said is the “chor(thief) team” of the country.

His remark came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that BRS was the 'B-team' of BJP in Telangana.

“Rahul Gandhi said we are the B team of BJP. We are not the BJP's B team, you are other C team of the country. C team means “chor (thief) team,” he said reportedly in Hyderabad.

KTR accused the Congress of being involved in several scams when it was in power at the Centre.

“You have done A to Z scams. A means Adarsh scam, B means Bofors scam, C mean Commonwealth scam and if we continue to say, it will go on till Z,” he added.

He said the Congress had looted everyone— from the sky to underground, reported HT.

"They have not left out anything starting from Agusta Helicopter in the skies to the coal in the underground. Your central ministers have gone to jail. Finally, there is an ED investigation which is happening even on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case," he added.

He also launched a scathing attack at the party's Telangana chief, Revanth Reddy.

He said if 10-12 Congress candidates win in the upcoming assembly polls, Reddy would make them join the BJP.

"He is BJP's agent in Congress... You (Rahul Gandhi) might not have knowledge about this thing, but those who are next to you, know about it... He will swallow the entire party tomorrow and later he will be sold to BJP. In this country, you, your Congress party is the Chor team," he added.

He called Reddy the biggest thief in the country.

"Dawood Ibrahim and Charles Sobhraj are small when compared to Revanth Reddy," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi talks when such a person (Revanth Reddy) is sitting beside him. You make a 420 (cheat) sit beside you and say that KCR is a thief... Your PCC chief was caught while distributing money. Who will believe you, when you make him (Revanth) sit beside you," he added.

Gandhi on Wednesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were working together in Telangana, where election will be held on November 30.

