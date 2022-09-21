Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress In Telangana Adopts Resolution That Rahul Gandhi Be Made Party Head

The Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19. If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself.

Resolution passed to make Rahul Gandhi the partys national president
TPCC passed a resolution urging MP Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the national party

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 4:09 pm

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday passed a resolution urging MP Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the national party. The resolution was passed at a meeting of the PCC delegates, which was presided over by party leader Rajmohan Unnithan, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told reporters.

The meeting passed another resolution authorizing AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to nominate or elect the state Congress president, executive committee and  AICC members, he said. 

The Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19. If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself.

The Congress units of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states have earlier passed resolutions favouring Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president. 
Gandhi had quit the party leadership after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Congress Telangana Adopts Resolution Rahul Gandhi Party Head Congress Legislature Party AICC Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List