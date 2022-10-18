Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Hits Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Manish Sisodia’s Comparison To Bhagat Singh

Congress accused Arvind Kejriwal and his party of adopting all kinds of low tactics in politics and said they have now fallen to a new low by taking the name of Bhagat Singh along with those accused of corruption.

Arvind Kejriwal press conference
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 4:24 pm

The Congress hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday for comparing those accused of corruption in connection with the liquor policy for the national capital to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, saying it was unfortunate and a "cheap political act".

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said this after Kejriwal compared his deputy Manish Sisodia to Bhagat Singh, after the CBI questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Dikshit also said Sisodia should give evidence in support of the allegation raised by him that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to poach AAP MLAs under "Operation Lotus" and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring out the video-recordings once the investigation is concluded.

"It is very shameful that AAP ministers are being accused of corruption relating to the liquor policy. Those accused of corruption are being compared to Bhagat Singh, who inspires every Indian. It is very unfortunate and sad. Rarely has there been a cheap political act than this. We strongly condemn this," Dikshit told reporters.

He accused Kejriwal and his party of adopting all kinds of low tactics in politics and said they have now fallen to a new low by taking the name of Bhagat Singh along with those accused of corruption.

The statement should be withdrawn, Dikshit said.

The former MP said Kejriwal used to say privatisation of anything amounts to corruption and yet, he handed over the entire liquor business in Delhi from the government to the private sector.

"Those who are involved in corruption create a lot of noise and drama and one should understand that the more noise one creates, the more is that person involved in corruption," Dikshit said.

Related stories

AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal, And Bhagwant Mann To Address Public Meetings In Gujarat Today

Delhi BJP MP Claims Chhath Puja Ban On Banks Of Yamuna, Attacks Arvind Kejriwal Government

Arvind Kejriwal Flags Off 50 Low-Floor CNG Buses

He alleged that Delhi's liquor policy was changed at a time when elections in Punjab and Uttarakhand were round the corner.

"If this policy was in public interest, why was it withdrawn? We expect the investigating agencies to act honestly," the Congress leader said.

Referring to Sisodia's "Operation Lotus" allegation, he said the deputy chief minister should give proof in support of the charge.

"We ask the CBI to bring out the video-recordings of the interrogation once the investigation is over," Dikshit said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Congress Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Bhagat Singh CBI Questioning Corruption BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC