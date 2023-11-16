Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan of following the policy of appeasement and putting restrictions on spending money on religious places.

Addressing a public meeting, he also accused the Gehlot-led government of being involved in corruption and said that only a "double-engine" BJP government can push development.

"I have been told that the government here follows the policy of appeasement and prevents money from being spent on religious places. The government constantly imposes restrictions to ensure that money is not

spent on religious places," he said at a public meeting in Kekri in support of BJP candidate Shatrughan Gautam.

He said that the Congress government has crossed the limits of appeasement in Rajasthan.

Slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" continued to be chanted during the UP chief minister's speech.

The respect for India has risen in the world due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the world now looks at India with hope in times of crisis, Yogi said.

"You have seen the five years' tenure of Congress, you have also seen the tenure of the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje. There is a difference between the two; on one side there is development and good governance, on the other side corruption, anarchy, mafia-raj and hooliganism are seen dominating," he said.

He further accused the state's Congress government of discrimination in distribution of compensation. Kanhaiya Lal's family was given Rs 5 lakh but the two Muslims who died in motorcycle collision in Jaipur were given Rs 20 lakh each, he said.

"Only BJP's double engine can guarantee security and promise good governance," he said.

He said that the mafia was dominant in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. Bulldozers are brought only for the mafia. When the bulldozer moves, the mafia fall in line, he added.

"The money they have looted from the public is kept in the government treasury and used to build houses for the poor," he said.

