Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Asks ED To Postpone Questioning By Few Weeks Citing Health Issues

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has sought a few weeks' time to completely recover from her recent Covid-19 infection and a lung infection.

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Asks ED To Postpone Questioning By Few Weeks Citing Health Issues
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 3:48 pm

A day before Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is supposed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), she has written to the ED to seek postponement of her appearance by a few weeks on grounds of poor health. 

Sonia has been summoned by the ED on Thursday in the National Herald case. She has sought a few weeks' time to completely recover from her recent Covid-19 infection and a lung infection.

Sonia was discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Monday and was advised rest at home, according to her party. Her son and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has had five sessions of questioninig in the case, clocking around 50 hours at the ED office. 

After being initially summoned on June 8, Sonia was issued a fresh summon for June 23 after she sought more time in view of her Covid-19 infection. She was admitted to the hospital on June 12.

The ED will record Sonia's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited (YIL), which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Related stories

ED Issues No Fresh Summon For Rahul Gandhi After Day 5, Sonia Gandhi To Appear On June 23

Rahul Gandhi Questioned For Nine Hours By ED On Fifth Day In National Herald Case

Explained: What's National Herald Case, What Are The Accusations Against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, And The Real-Estate Angle

While Sonia is yet to appear before the ED, the agency is understood to be asking her son Rahul about the incorporation of the YIL, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the Congress party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

The Congress party has accused the Centre of targeting Opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Sonia Gandhi Congress National Herald Case Enforcement Directorate Rahul Gandhi Sir Ganga Ram COVID-19 Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613