Cong To Seek Review Of SC Order On Release Of Rajiv Assassination Convicts

The Congress will seek a review of the Supreme Court decision to release six convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, senior party leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Monday.

Rajiv Gandhis 78th birth anniversary
Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 4:46 pm

The Congress will seek a review of the Supreme Court decision to release six convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, senior party leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Monday.

"We are yet to decide on the modalities -- whether we will intervene in the Central government's review application or intervene otherwise," Singhvi told PTI.

The Congress, in principle, has decided to seek a review of the apex court decision, he said. 

The review will be sought in the next few days, a party insider added.

Facing criticism from Congress, the government last week moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for the premature release of the convicts in the case.

The Supreme Court on November 11 directed the premature release of the six, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life terms in the case. It noted that the Tamil Nadu government has recommended remission of their sentence.

Besides Nalini and Ravichandran, the four others released were Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar.

The Centre had said the order granting remission to the convicts, who had assassinated the former prime minister, was passed without affording it an adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case.

(Inputs from PTI)

