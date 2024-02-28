Cong-Left Allies In Different States But Will Oppose Each Other In Kerala: Jairam

With the CPI declaring Annie Raja its candidate from Kerala's Wayanad, the Congress Wednesday said it is in alliance with the Left in different states but they have always and will continue to oppose each other electorally in Kerala.

The Congress's assertion came after Annie Raja, wife of CPI general secretary D Raja, was nominated to contest from the pivotal Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Asked about Annie Raja's candidature, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters, "The Left parties are very much part of the INDIA group. It has always been understood that this does not preclude group partners from contesting against each other in different states especially Kerala."

"The Congress and the Left are allies in different states but in Kerala we have always and will continue to oppose each other electorally," he asserted. Asked whether Rahul Gandhi would contest against her in Wayanad, Annie Raja had said the decision of each party is their prerogative and she cannot comment on anything based on speculation. The Congress party is yet to announce their candidate in the constituency.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest coalition partner in Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front, has announced the names of its candidates for four crucial seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.