Cong Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Arrive In Raipur To Attend Party's Three-Day Plenary Session

Cong Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Arrive In Raipur To Attend Party's Three-Day Plenary Session

Tribal folk artistes wearing colourful dresses accorded a grand welcome to the Gandhis at the Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur amid beating of drums.

Rahul Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 7:20 pm

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday afternoon to attend the party's three-day 85th plenary session that began here in the morning.

Tribal folk artistes wearing colourful dresses accorded a grand welcome to the Gandhis at the Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur amid beating of drums. The artistes also presented a traditional dance to welcome the two leaders, when they arrived in a special aircraft shortly after 2.30 pm.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, state Congress chief Mohan Markam and other senior leaders of the party were present at the airport to welcome them.

The plenary session is being held from February 24 to 26 at Rajyotsav Sthal in Nava Raipur.

