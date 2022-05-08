Sunday, May 08, 2022
Committed To Build Assam Of Our Dreams: CM Himanta Biswa

"We’re all committed to ensure we together build Assam of our dreams," he said while congratulating the AGP members who had successfully contested the civic polls in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma File Photo

Updated: 08 May 2022 7:36 pm

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner of the BJP-led government in Assam, on Sunday hosted a programme at its party headquarters here to mark the completion of one year of Himanta Biswa Sarma's dispensation.

Sarma, along with his Cabinet colleagues from AGP -- Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta -- participated in the 'Abhinandan Anusthan' on the occasion.

"Grateful to Asom Gana Parishad for extending such a warm welcome on Abhinandan Anusthan organised to celebrate completion of a year of BJP led govt in Assam at party's Ambari-based HQ," the chief minister Tweeted later.

"We’re all committed to ensure we together build Assam of our dreams," he said.

The chief minister also congratulated AGP members who had successfully contested the civic polls in the state.

The winning candidates of the regional party were felicitated on the occasion.

The AGP has been a part of the BJP-led state governments since 2016.

With Sarma's government set to complete its first year in office on May 10, a series of programmes have been lined up, including a central celebration here to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is the third partner in the ruling coalition, headed by Sarma, who had replaced Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief minister in the second BJP-led government in Assam. 

