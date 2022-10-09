Collective Efforts Needed For Settling Inter-State Border Disputes In Ne: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the governments of all Northeastern states for collective efforts for a permanent solution to the inter-state boundary disputes in the region.

Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here, Sarma highlighted the measures taken for the settlement of border disputes in the region.

He said that 50 per cent of Assam's boundary dispute with Meghalaya has already been resolved, while the process has been initiated to reach a permanent solution with Arunachal Pradesh on the issue.

"There is, however, a need for collective efforts of all state governments of the region, if settlement to boundary disputes is to be permanent and final," he said.

Sarma also stressed the need to tackle the menaces of narcotics and flood in the states, maintaining that the deliberations on the two issues at the session will go a long way in dealing with these effectively and efficiently.

"Initiatives such as the UDAN schemes have lent new momentum to the communication scenario in the Northeast. Improving the air-connectivity scenario between the states of the Northeast will provide a huge boost to the region," he said.

Insurgency was a major issue in the Northeast that was hindering progress of the region on multiple fronts, but it has been resolved now, he claimed.

"The era of insurgency can be said to be history in Assam now owing to the Home Minister's focus on the subject and permanent peace in Northeast will provide a new fillip to the region's growth momentum," Sarma said.

He also highlighted the need for a museum in Assam to highlight the ethnic and cultural artefacts and products of the states in the region, and assured NEC authorities of all cooperation, including allotment of land, if a plan is provided.

