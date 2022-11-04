Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Home National

CM Dhami Welcomes SC Lifting HC Stay On Order For 30% Quota To Women Having Domicile Of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the decision of SC in the interest of the women PTI

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:45 pm

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has welcomed the Supreme Court lifting the stay of the Uttarakhand High Court on the order of the Uttarakhand government providing for 30 per cent reservation for women in the state civil services.

The apex court on Friday lifted the stay imposed by the high court on a 2006 order giving 30 per cent reservation to women having domicile of Uttarakhand in state civil services. The Uttarakhand government had moved the top court against the high court's August 24, 2022 order.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said, "We welcome the decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the interest of the women of the state." Describing the state government as committed to protect the interests of the women of the state, Dhami said, "We had also made full preparations to bring an ordinance to keep women's reservation in place and with this we have also appealed to the Supreme Court to take effective action.

After the stay of the high court, the state government had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court to keep the women's reservation in place.

(With PTI inputs)

