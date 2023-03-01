Class 12 Board Exams Begin In Odisha

The class 12 board examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) began in Odisha on Wednesday, officials said.

More than 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examinations under Arts, Science and Commerce streams in 1,145 examination centres across the state. The first paper was Modern Indian Language.

Of the 3,57,942 students, 2,19,110 students appeared under the Arts stream, 91,379 under Science and 23,148 under Commerce stream. The examinations will continue till April 5.

Examinations will begin at 10 am on scheduled days and students will be allowed to enter the examination centres 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exams.