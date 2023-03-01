Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Class 12 Board Exams Begin In Odisha

Home National

Class 12 Board Exams Begin In Odisha

More than 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examinations under Arts, Science and Commerce streams in 1,145 examination centres across the state.

Representative image of school students sitting for examinations.
Class 12 board exams in Odisha begin from today File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 9:19 pm

The class 12 board examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) began in Odisha on Wednesday, officials said.

More than 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examinations under Arts, Science and Commerce streams in 1,145 examination centres across the state. The first paper was Modern Indian Language.

Of the 3,57,942 students, 2,19,110 students appeared under the Arts stream, 91,379 under Science and 23,148 under Commerce stream. The examinations will continue till April 5.    

Related stories

First PU Exams Postponed Due To PM’s Roadshow In Belagavi

Uttarakhand CM Felicitated For Bringing Stringent Anti-Copying Law To Stop Use Of Unfair Means In Recruitment Exams

Railways Conducts Exams For 929 Vacancies In Group 'B' Posts

Examinations will begin at 10 am on scheduled days and students will be allowed to enter the examination centres 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exams.

Tags

National Board Exams Odisha Students Arts Science Commerce Examination
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'