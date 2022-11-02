Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Child Rights Body Asks Delhi Government To Shut Schools Till Pollution Reduces

Air pollution in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB.

Air pollution
NCPCR has asked Delhi government to shut schools due to severe AQI Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 4:44 pm

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the national capital improves.The national capital's air quality has deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Air pollution in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB. The apex child rights body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has written to the chief secretary and strongly recommended considering appropriate action. He has urged the Delhi government to consider shutting schools in the interest of the children till air quality in the national capital improves.

(With PTI inputs)

