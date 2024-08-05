National

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai Celebrated ‘Hareli Tihar’ At The Chief Minister’s Residence On August 4

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai celebrated ‘Hareli Tihar’ at his residence on August 4. He extended his greetings to the people of the state and addressed the people present at the celebration.

  • "Our government’s top priority is to bring prosperity and well-being to farmers": Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

  • Chief Minister Shri Sai performed the ‘Gauri-Ganesh’ pooja and ‘Rudrabhishek’ of Lord Shiva and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the people of the state.

  • Chief Minister Shri Sai distributed keys of tractors and harvesters, along with other agricultural equipment, to the farmers.

Raipur, 4 August 2024: Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai celebrated ‘Hareli Tihar’ at his residence on August 4. He extended his greetings to the people of the state and addressed the people present at the celebration. He stated that his government’s top priority is to bring prosperity and well-being to farmers. He emphasised that Chhattisgarh is an agriculture-dominated state, with 80 percent of the population dependent on farming for their livelihood. The Chief Minister highlighted the significant decisions taken by former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to enhance agriculture and benefit farmers.

The Chief Minister Shri Sai praised the efforts of Dr. Raman Singh's 15-year tenure, during which the government focused on farmers' welfare, including facilities like zero percent interest on agricultural loans. He shared that the state government is now procuring 21 quintals of paddy per acre at Rs. 3100 per quintal from farmers.

The ‘Hareli Tihar’ celebration at the Chief Minister's residence was vibrant, with the entire premises decorated to resemble a village. As part of the festivities, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and his wife, Smt. Kaushalya Devi Sai, performed the ‘Gauri-Ganesh’ pooja and the ‘Rudrabhishek’ of Lord Shiva. They also conducted a traditional pooja of agricultural tools such as ploughs, hoes, and other farming equipment, praying for the happiness and prosperity of the state's people.

Shri Sai visited an exhibition of advanced agricultural equipment organized by the Agriculture Department. During the event, he distributed keys for tractors, harvesters, and other agricultural equipment to 23 farmers. Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam, MP Shri Brijmohan Agrawal, MLA Shri Kiran Singh Deo, and the Chief Minister's wife Smt. Kaushalya Devi Sai also addressed the gathering. Dr. Raman Singh praised Shri Sai's dedication to the state's welfare, noting that the good rainfall was a sign of divine blessing. He highlighted the significant efforts made for farmers' welfare over the past six months under Shri Sai's leadership, which have gained national attention.

People enjoyed the performance of Raut Nacha and Gedi dance

Attendees of the ‘Hareli Tihar’ at the Chief Minister’s residence enjoyed a vibrant showcase of Chhattisgarh's folk culture. The event featured folk music, traditional Gadwa Baja, Raut Nacha, and Gedi dance. Various folk artists performed the Raut Nacha, Karma dance, Bastariya dance, and Gedi dance. At the request of the Raut Nacha performers, the Chief Minister donned traditional Chhattisgarhi attire, boosting the artists' morale.

Guests enjoyed the traditional Chhattisgarh dishes

The Chief Minister's residence was filled with the delightful aroma of Chhattisgarh’s cuisine. Special dishes were prepared for the guests, including Thethari, Khurmi, Pidiya, Anarsa, Khaja, Curry Laddu, Muthiya, Gulgula Bhajiya, Chila-Fara, and Bara. Guests thoroughly enjoyed these traditional dishes, adding to the festive atmosphere of the ‘Hareli Tihar’.

Minister Shri Tankram Verma, MLA Smt Lata Usendi, Shri Moti Lal Sahu, Shri Anuj Sharma, Shri Sampat Agrawal, Shri Gajendra Yadav, Shri Khuswant Saheb, and other public representatives and dignitaries were present.
